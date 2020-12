Laura Whitmore is pregnant with her first child Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:26s - Published 3 minutes ago Laura Whitmore is pregnant with her first child Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling are expecting their first child together, the 'Love Island' host has confirmed. 0

