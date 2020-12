Arteta: We shot ourselves in the foot Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:37s - Published 7 minutes ago Arteta: We shot ourselves in the foot Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Gabriel's red card halted Arsenal's momentum against Southampton but was happy with a point after playing more than half an hour with 10 men 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Wenger 'will never return' to the Emirates due to feelings about Arsenal board Arsene Wengerโ€™s departure was handled so badly by Arsenal that he could decide to never again step...

Daily Star - Published 1 week ago