Gwen Stefani & Carter Rubin React To Winning 'The Voice' S19

Season 19 of "The Voice" was unlike anything we've ever seen before.

After weeks of jaw-dropping performances and strict social-distancing protocols, 15-year-old Carter Rubin of Team Gwen was officially crowned the champion.

Following Tuesday night's big reveal, the winning pair react to their victory backstage, which makes Rubin the youngest male winner in the show's history.