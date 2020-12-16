Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwen Stefani & Carter Rubin React To Winning 'The Voice' S19

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:53s - Published
Gwen Stefani & Carter Rubin React To Winning 'The Voice' S19

Gwen Stefani & Carter Rubin React To Winning 'The Voice' S19

Season 19 of "The Voice" was unlike anything we've ever seen before.

After weeks of jaw-dropping performances and strict social-distancing protocols, 15-year-old Carter Rubin of Team Gwen was officially crowned the champion.

Following Tuesday night's big reveal, the winning pair react to their victory backstage, which makes Rubin the youngest male winner in the show's history.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Did LI's Carter Rubin win 'The Voice finale?

The Shoreham teen on Gwen Stefani's team learned his fate Tuesday night in the season-19 closer.
Newsday - Published

'The Voice' finale: Carter Rubin wins Season 19; Gwen Stefani beats fiancé Blake Shelton for first win

Carter Rubin was crowned the Season 19 champ of "The Voice" during Tuesday's finale, handing Gwen...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Newsday


'The Voice' Finale Recap: The Top 5 Offer Incredible Performances for the Last Time

Among the finalists for this season are Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger from Team Blake Shelton, Carter...
AceShowbiz - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'The Voice' Announces 2020 Winner | THR News [Video]

'The Voice' Announces 2020 Winner | THR News

The Voice has hit its final, high note for 2020. And the winner was announced on last night's show.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:22Published
Carter Rubin wins season 19 of 'The Voice,' and Gwen Stefani beats fiancé Blake Shelton [Video]

Carter Rubin wins season 19 of 'The Voice,' and Gwen Stefani beats fiancé Blake Shelton

The season 19 finale of 'The Voice' ushered in the youngest male winner ever at 15 years old Carter Rubin and the first win for coach Gwen Stefani.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Interna     Duration: 00:57Published
Carter Rubin Praises Gwen Stefani [Video]

Carter Rubin Praises Gwen Stefani

Carter Rubin shares what it's like to have Gwen Stefani as a coach on "The Voice". Plus, the 15-year-old singer talks about having the support of his family throughout the competition.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:04Published