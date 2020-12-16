Dive into the holiday spirit with Scuba Santa!

Global  
 

This holiday season, families can dive into the magic of Christmas with a unique underwater experience.

Christmas Underwater, returning in its 12th season, is delighting visitors with the world's tallest underwater Christmas tree and a special appearance by Scuba Santa, all in a COVID-safe environment.“At the Adventure Aquarium we love to be a part of family’s traditions during the holiday season, this year especially, “said Jenna Eckel, Public Relations Manager at the Adventure Aquarium.

“We want families to come here to create memories and to come back next year to create more memories,” said Eckel.

The Christmas Adventure will be on display through December 24 and will require reservations, check tem...

