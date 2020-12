Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:17s - Published 54 seconds ago

Kaiser Permanente And El Dorado County Could Receive Pfizer Vaccine Wednesday

Hospitals in Northern California could see their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine today.

Kaiser Permanente hospitals are getting ready by installing storage freezers.

El Dorado County's two hospitals could receive nearly 1,000 doses of the vaccine today as well.