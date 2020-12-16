Global  
 

Woman ‘livid’ over husband’s holiday gift-giving decision: ‘That is so unreasonable’

A woman is denying her in-laws Christmas gifts to get back at her husband.She shared what happened on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum.The issue arose when her 18-year-old sister found out she was pregnant.She wanted to get her little sister a gift for the baby, but her husband disapproved of the pregnancy and, therefore, the gift.“My sister and her boyfriend both worked part-time and went to school, but after his parents found out they were pregnant, [they] made their son drop out of school and get a full-time job,” she explained.The user wanted to get her sister a crib that converted into a toddler bed and a day bed as the baby gets older.It was on sale for $199 from $699.“[My husband] Said that he wasn’t going to break the bank to support a child having a child and said [that] she decided to have a baby, she can go get a job and buy a crib”."... I was livid, I’ll admit and immediately snapped back with, well looks like we will be crossing [your] mommy and daddy off the Christmas list because they have jobs and can buy their own gifts.”.“He is off his judgmental rocker,” one Reddit user wrote


