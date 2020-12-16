Amazon Sidewalk Controversy
Amazon's new Sidewalk service wants to link your WiFi with your neighbors, to create a network of Ring cameras.
But will people want to share their WiFi?
Amazon Faces Privacy Backlash, Sidewalk FeatureAndrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images Amazon Sidewalk is launching in the US as an opt-out feature that will connect Echo and Ring doorbells to any nearby Alexa device, even those owned by your..