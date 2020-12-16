Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published 2 minutes ago

Hilary Duff: 'Lizzie McGuire' Revival Dead

Hilary Duff announced on Wednesday that the Disney+ series, which was set to pick up with the iconic character on the cusp of her 30th birthday, has been officially shelved after multiple delays.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life.

She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself,” Duff wrote in a heartfelt Instagram note.

“To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me.