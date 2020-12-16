Premier League match preview: Sheff Utd v Man Utd

Global  
 

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between Sheffield Unitedand Manchester United.


Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Roberto Firmino's late winner sends Reds clear of Spurs at top

 Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.
Firmino's late winner sends Liverpool clear of Spurs at top

 Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool clear at the top of the Premier League table with a last-gasp winner against Tottenham.
Sam Allardyce answers West Brom call after Slaven Bilic departure [Video]

Sam Allardyce answers West Brom call after Slaven Bilic departure

Sam Allardyce has been appointed as West Brom’s new head coach on an 18-monthcontract. Allardyce has replaced Slaven Bilic, who was sacked after his side’spoor start to the Premier League campaign saw them take seven points fromtheir first 13 games. It marks a return to The Hawthorns for Allardyce, whobegan his coaching career at the club under Brian Talbot in 1989.

Leicester City 0-2 Everton: Richarlison and Holgate give Toffees the win

 Everton score in each half to beat fellow Champions League hopefuls Leicester and move back into the top five of the Premier League.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on return of Dean Henderson [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on return of Dean Henderson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the return of Dean Henderson to Manchester United.Henderson was rewarded with a new deal until at least 2025 in the summer,having shone on loan at Thursday’s opponents Sheffield United for the past twoseasons.

Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United: Saints into Premier League top four

 Southampton move into the Premier League's top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.
Southampton into top four with win over Sheffield United

 Southampton move into the Premier League's top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.
Alejandro Sabella: Former Leeds and Sheffield United midfielder dies

 Former Leeds and Sheffield United player and Argentina national manager Alejandro Sabella dies at the age of 66.
Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking [Video]

Clubs must think long-term, says Man Utd's Solskjaer after Bilic sacking

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says teams "sometimes don't have the patience" after Slaven Bilic is sacked by West Brom.

Man Utd's academy head says Brexit rules put Premier League clubs at 'disadvantage'

 Manchester United's head of academy Nick Cox says Premier League clubs will be disadvantaged by new Brexit rules on signing young players from overseas clubs.
Any Pogba move to be in summer as January transfer 'difficult', says agent

 Paul Pogba is likely to stay at Manchester United until next summer as it would be "difficult" to sort out a move in January, says his agent.
Paul Pogba likely to stay at Manchester United until next summer, says agent

 Paul Pogba is likely to stay at Manchester United until next summer as it would be "difficult" to sort out a move in January, says his agent.
Allardyce named West Brom head coach [Video]

Allardyce named West Brom head coach

Rob Dorsett reports as West Brom confirm Sam Allardyce as their new head coach, two and a half years after he was last in the Premier League with Everton.

Ole expects unpredictable results to continue [Video]

Ole expects unpredictable results to continue

Manchester Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the unpredictable results in this season's Premier League will continue.

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw [Video]

Slaven Bilic 'calm' over speculation on West Brom future after Man City draw

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic said he is "not bothered" by speculationsurrounding his position following his side's 1-1 draw with Manchester City atEtihad Stadium. The 1-1 draw looked like offering..

