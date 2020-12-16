SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.
The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept.
Report by Thomasl.
The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.
Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the FirstMinister has said she hopes another ballot could be held in the early part ofthe next term of the Scottish Parliament. The question is set to dominate nextMay’s Holyrood elections, with Ms Sturgeon’s party using the campaign to stepup its demands for another referendum. Recent opinion polls have suggestedthat a majority of Scots now support the country becoming independent. And MsSturgeon, addressing the SNP annual conference, told party activists that “thepeople of Scotland have the right to choose their future”. She stated:“Scotland is now a nation on the brink of making history. “Independence is inclear sight – and if we show unity of purpose, humility and hard work, I havenever been so certain that we will deliver it.”
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland.
Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”
