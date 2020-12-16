Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest

SNP MP ordered to leave House of Commons after Brexit protest

An SNP MP has been suspended from a House of Commons sitting after heprotested against the approval of controversial Brexit legislation.

Theparty’s business spokesman Drew Hendry shouted “this is an outrage” asproceedings on the UK Internal Market Bill came to a conclusion following alengthy parliamentary battle in recent weeks.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions [Video]

Prime minister confirms Xmas easing of restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas. Answering a question from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons the prime minister said he didn't want to criminalise the public's "long made plans" but it is "vital" people are "sensible and cautious" over the holiday period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions [Video]

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published
A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published
Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told [Video]

Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Scottish National Party Scottish National Party Scottish political party

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote [Video]

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote

Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the FirstMinister has said she hopes another ballot could be held in the early part ofthe next term of the Scottish Parliament. The question is set to dominate nextMay’s Holyrood elections, with Ms Sturgeon’s party using the campaign to stepup its demands for another referendum. Recent opinion polls have suggestedthat a majority of Scots now support the country becoming independent. And MsSturgeon, addressing the SNP annual conference, told party activists that “thepeople of Scotland have the right to choose their future”. She stated:“Scotland is now a nation on the brink of making history. “Independence is inclear sight – and if we show unity of purpose, humility and hard work, I havenever been so certain that we will deliver it.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published
PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid [Video]

PM urges political unity to rebuild Scotland after Covid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no “political wrangling” between the SNP and the government should get in the way of opportunities for people in Scotland. Speaking at the virtual Scottish Conservatives Conference, he promised a “partnership for shared stability and prosperity” for the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster [Video]

Boris Johnson: SNP devolution handling has been a disaster

Boris Johnson tells the Scottish Conservative virtual conference “the way theSNP have handled devolution in Scotland has been a disaster”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle [Video]

Dom or Carrie? Gove dodges question on Downing Street power struggle

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters who actually run thiscountry in Number 10 are at each other’s throats”, before referencing BorisJohnson’s fiancee Carrie Symonds and his senior adviser Doming Cummings. MrWishart asked: “Whose side is he on – Dom’s or Carrie’s?”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

UK's Johnson says a good Brexit trade deal can be done but EU knows parameters [Video]

UK's Johnson says a good Brexit trade deal can be done but EU knows parameters

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:33Published
There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU [Video]

There is a path to a Brexit deal, says EU

Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal, but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the European Commission chief said on Wednesday. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

U.K. and European leaders say they're inching toward a Brexit trade deal

 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a trade deal between the E.U. and U.K. is closer than ever. CBS News senior foreign correspondent..
CBS News
EU chief von der Leyen sees progress in Brexit talks [Video]

EU chief von der Leyen sees progress in Brexit talks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:18Published

Drew Hendry Drew Hendry Scottish National Party politician

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

Elizabeth May's Christmas Poem Is All About COVID-19 Vaccines [Video]

Elizabeth May's Christmas Poem Is All About COVID-19 Vaccines

Green Party Parliamentary Leader Elizabeth May shared her rendition of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" with the House of Commons before holiday break.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:10Published
Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs [Video]

Michael Gove: Businesses in Northern Ireland will be free of all tariffs

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said the deal struck with the EuropeanCommission on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement “puts the peopleof Northern Ireland first”. Mr Gove said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate [Video]

Boris Johnson's feed cuts out during coronavirus debate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's feed goes mute when answering a question fromMark Harper on coronavirus in the House of Commons. Matt Hancock finishes thequestion after a short delay.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published