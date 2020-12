Whoopi Goldberg, Greg Kinnear On Their Pandemic Epic 'The Stand' Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 03:31s - Published 4 minutes ago Whoopi Goldberg, Greg Kinnear On Their Pandemic Epic 'The Stand' Ahead of the debut of their new miniseries based on Stephen King's "The Stand", stars Whoopi Goldberg and Greg Kinnear draw parallels between the pandemic in the series and the real COVID-19 pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Goldberg and Kinnear take a stand in Stephen King's pandemic epic Although most everyone is experiencing coronavirus fatigue, Whoopi Goldberg and Greg Kinnear say that...

USATODAY.com - Published 11 hours ago