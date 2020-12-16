Mississippi COVID-19 Numbers

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 days ago

The state department of health is reporting two thousand 343 new covid-19 cases and 42 deaths.

The number of i.c.u.

Beds in mississippi continues to dwindle.

Ten of those occurred in the wcbi viewing area.

Right now, there are 70 open i.c.u.

Beds open in the state.

The rolling seven- day average number of new cases is almost 22- hundred.

Locally, lee county has the most new cases with 118.

Lowndes, pontotoc, and union counties are all reporting 50 new cases each.

Monroe is repotrting 43.

