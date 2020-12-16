Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 days ago

(WTHI) - It's pie week for the Fork in the Road crew...and you at home helped pick the top three spots for them to visit.

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

It's pie week "for the fork in the road"..

And you-at-home created "the top-3" spots for them to visit!

"the crew's" on a mission to crown a champion..

And we're all along for the ride.

Stop number-"1" takes us to grandma vera's ca?

And bakery in west terre haute.

"the restaurant" is named after "the late vera creaesey".

"her family" opened this restaurant in her memory to feed hungry customers "home-cooked meals".

They're known for their "fried chicken", "beef manhattans", and yes... "pie".

"latisha mccalister" makes the pies "fresh" every single day.

She uses her grandmother's recipes and "she says"..

Coconut, chocolate, peanut butter, apple and cherry are "the big favorites" for customers.

"latisha says"..

Its an honor to be nominated by their patrons..

And winning the title..

Of the fork in the road's "best pie" would be the biggest compliment to her grandmother's legacy.

//////// ///// it would be a huge honor and my grandma would be danicing and happy for all of us."

////// "the judges say"..

That "the pie" at grandma vera's set the bar "really high".

But there's still "2"-more stops to go before "the crew" can crown "a champion".

And we'll feature "those stops" "tomorrow" and "friday right here "on news 10 first at five".

"the champion" will be revealed