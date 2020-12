Huizar Pleads Not Guilty To Bribery, Conspiracy Charges



Former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar Monday pleaded not guilty to bribery and other federal charges stemming from a 41-count indictment unsealed last month. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago

P.G. Sittenfeld to ‘temporarily’ step down from Cincinnati City Council amid federal charges



Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld announced he will “temporarily” step down from his seat as he faces several charges in a federal bribery case. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 03:04 Published 1 week ago