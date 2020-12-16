Jose: We deserved to win
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side missed the chance to 'kill the game' and leave Anfield with all three points, as they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool.
This family creates one of the nation’s greatest Christmas light displays!San Jose, CA doesn’t mess around with Christmas displays, but no one does it quite like the Mattos Family! J.R. Mattos has carried on a tradition that his great grandfather started and brought it to..
Jose Mourinho in a spin as reporter’s washing machine disrupts Spurs video callJose Mourinho’s pre-match press conference on Tuesday was interrupted by areporter’s washing machine. Tottenham boss Mourinho was holding a virtualbriefing to preview his side’s Premier League..
Jose: Liverpool close to perfectionJose Mourinho believes Liverpool have become the best team in the Premier League after adopting a 'perfect' approach under Jurgen Klopp.