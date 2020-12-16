Jose: We deserved to win

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says his side missed the chance to 'kill the game' and leave Anfield with all three points, as they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool.

Michael Owen insists Liverpool’s injury woes are far more comprehensive than Jose Mourinho...

Jose Mourinho was named public enemy no.1 at Anfield almost as soon as he first came to England in...

Jose Mourinho’s intense rivalry with Liverpool has been well-documented through the years. Chelsea,...