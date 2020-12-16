Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Whitney Houston Biopic Casts It's Leading Lady

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
New Whitney Houston Biopic Casts It's Leading Lady

New Whitney Houston Biopic Casts It's Leading Lady

"I Want To Dance With Somebody", the new Whitney Houston biopic has found it's leading lady.

According to CNN, British actress Naomi Ackie has been chosen to play the late singer.

Ackie is best known for her role in "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker." The new film is being made with the cooperation of Houston's estate.

Clive Davis and Houston's sister-in-law Pat Houston will serve as producers.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

British actress Naomi Ackie to play Whitney Houston in film biopic

The Bafta winner will play the late singer in a new film biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Extra