New Whitney Houston Biopic Casts It's Leading Lady

"I Want To Dance With Somebody", the new Whitney Houston biopic has found it's leading lady.

According to CNN, British actress Naomi Ackie has been chosen to play the late singer.

Ackie is best known for her role in "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker." The new film is being made with the cooperation of Houston's estate.

Clive Davis and Houston's sister-in-law Pat Houston will serve as producers.

Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48.