Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Expanse 5x02 Season 5 Episode 2 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, Steven Strait, & Breck Eisner

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 30:31s - Published
The Expanse 5x02 Season 5 Episode 2 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, Steven Strait, & Breck Eisner

The Expanse 5x02 Season 5 Episode 2 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, Steven Strait, & Breck Eisner

The Expanse 5x02 Season 5 Episode 2 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, Steven Strait, & Breck Eisner - Steven Strait (Lead Actor & Producer) and Breck Eisner (Director) join Wes Chatham and Ty Franck on this episode of the official The Expanse After show to discuss the contentious relationship between writer and director, insulting Steven Spielberg, the concept of family for Belters, capturing Baltimore in a totally uncomplicated way, and the once-a-season Simpsons easter egg.

Tune in weekly after each episode of The Expanse as Ty & That Guy dive into the development, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and easter eggs of Season 5.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Expanse 5x03 Season 5 Episode 3 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, and Thomas Jane [Video]

The Expanse 5x03 Season 5 Episode 3 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, and Thomas Jane

The Expanse 5x03 Season 5 Episode 3 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, and Thomas Jane - In this installment of The Expanse Aftershow, Ty and Wes sit down with Thomas Jane, a man who wears many..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 35:31Published
The Expanse 5x01 Season 5 Episode 1 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, & Naren Shankar [Video]

The Expanse 5x01 Season 5 Episode 1 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, & Naren Shankar

The Expanse 5x01 Season 5 Episode 1 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, & Naren Shankar

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 33:55Published