The Expanse 5x02 Season 5 Episode 2 - Aftershow - Wes Chatham, Ty Franck, Steven Strait, & Breck Eisner - Steven Strait (Lead Actor & Producer) and Breck Eisner (Director) join Wes Chatham and Ty Franck on this episode of the official The Expanse After show to discuss the contentious relationship between writer and director, insulting Steven Spielberg, the concept of family for Belters, capturing Baltimore in a totally uncomplicated way, and the once-a-season Simpsons easter egg.

