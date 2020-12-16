Man charged with murder and aggravated assault in Greene County

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

- a lucedale man is now behind- bars for two murders that - happened- shortly after midnight on - december 12th in leakesville.

- greene county investigators hav- issued warrants for - the arrest of 35 year old - derrick dewayne chavers.- chavers is charged with two - counts homicide for - killing 23 year old wesley kyle- smith lucedale and 17 year old- thomas levi lewis of richton.

- chavers is also charged with- aggravated assault for- causing serious bodily injury t- 25 year old christopher - cody smith of lucedale.

- investigators say chavers was - driving a can am commander atv- on louisiana street and killed- two and seriously - injured another.- while they have interviewed - several witnesses,- sheriff mcleod feels there are- still more witnesses that - need to come forward and speak- with investigators.

- he is being held in the greene- county