Smokey Robinson Makes Hanukkah Memorable For One Fan

Smokey Robinson needed a do-over for a recent video he made for one of his fans on the celebrity greeting service Cameo.

According to CNN, the Motown legend didn't pronounce Hanukkah quite right the first time around.

The singer accidentally mispronounced the holiday when he read the Hebrew spelling Chanukah (Cha-NOOK-ah).

Robinson posted the mispronunciation on Twitter on Sunday.

The singer reached out to the customer and corrected his mistake on Monday.