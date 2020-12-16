A Closer Look At Possible Snow Totals Due To Winter Storm



Related videos from verified sources New York Weather: Wednesday Night 12/16 Winter Storm Forecast



CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has an in-depth look at the major winter storm impacting our area. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 04:21 Published 17 minutes ago Mobile 2 Checks Out Conditions In Bergen County



As the storm settled into our area, CBS2's Jessica Layton was in Mobile2, taking a look at conditions on the roads in Bergen County, N.J. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:09 Published 1 hour ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



There could be a few flakes that sneak in off of Lake Michigan today, but most of the day should be okay for most. Highs will be in the low-30s. More of these stray lake flakes may be floating by.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:30 Published 12 hours ago