Student Award

The legacy of a second grader who passed away last year continues at Tupelo's Joyner Elementary School.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, a collaboration between the student's mother, and teachers will ensure that the "bright light" that characterized p j mcgee won't be forgotten.

"p j was a bright light here at joyner, he never had a frown on his face, always smiling."

Dana daugherty taught p j mcgee in second grade challenge class.

The seven year old passed away last december, after a sudden illness.

Pj's mother, crystal, along with joyner teachers and staff wanted to do something to honor his memory, so wednesday morning, two second graders received the "bright light christmas gift award' "we did an all around student, somebody who was a friend to everybody, cause pj was a friend to everybody, and somebody who also had good academically, good attendance, and everything cause pj had all those qualities" teachers were asked to nominate a boy and girl for the first "bright light" awards.

Jasper hall and shelby mister received this year's award.

Along with a certificate, each student also received a new bike.

Nats although shelby had to take part in the event through facetime, she was excited.

What did you think about winning this purple bike?

"it was awesome" jasper was recognized for his desire to help others, and his competitive nature, which teachers say was also a trait of pj's.

Tell us why it's important to do the right things and help others out.

"so when you get a job, you can be helpful, nice and safe" pj's memory will also live on through an addition last spring to the playground.

This piece, in ole miss colors, which was pj's favorite football team, was purchased by the joyner community in pj's memory.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news each december, two joyner second graders will be presented with the "bright light christmas gift award."