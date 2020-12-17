Experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

George mallet.

First tonight: as medical workers across southeast minnesota prepare to administer the first doses of the covid?

"*19 vaccine... community health care leaders are answering questions about possible side effects of injection.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon spoke with experts from mayo clinic, olmsted medical center, and olmsted county public health today.

And joins me live.

Anthony?

Well george... there's no doubt experts are optimistic about these vaccines.

They say they're safe, effective, and represent a possible beginning of the end of this pandemic.

But what will it be like for each of us after we roll up our sleeve and take the sharp end of that needle?

There are possible side effects associated with the vaccines... however none of them appear to be serious.

In pfizer's vaccine study... between 80?

"* and?

"*90 percen people had some local injection site pain.

About 60 percent of people reported brief, mild headaches... fatigue... or muscle pain.

15 percent of people reported fever... particularly after the second dose of vaccine.

Doctor abinash virk of mayo clinic says the presence of these side effects isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"one of the things that happens is that you get an immune response to the vaccine, and hence you can get some fatigue, you can get some chills, you can get some headaches.

That tells you that the vaccine is actually working.

A third of people who received a placebo rather than the actual vaccine also reported symptoms... which goes to show sometimes things like body aches and fatigue can just happen during the course of a regular day.

Live in rochester... anthony monzon... thank you anthony.

Doctor virk also says pfizer's vaccine study showed younger people are more likely to report adverse affects after