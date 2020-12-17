At-home COVID-19 testing kits soon available for purchase
The FDA just approved the first rapid at-home covid testing kit that consumers can buy without a prescription.
You Can Now Purchase An At Home Covid Test Kit for Under $125Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on how you can purchase one company’s new at home covid testing kit for under $125.
FDA Gives Green Light For At Home Covid-19 Test KitThe US Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for an at-home Covid-19 test ki.
The kit will be available as an over-the-counter item, and not require a prescription..
FDA approves at-home COVID-19 testing kitThe FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 diagnostic at-home test. The “all-in-one” test kit gives results in as little as 30 minutes.