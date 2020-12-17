Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:15s - Published 1 day ago

Mom’s Reaction to Pregnancy Announcement

Occurred on September 2020 / Rehoboth, Massachusetts, USAInfo from Licensor: "Couple reveals pregnancy announcement to mom, stepdad and siblings.

They revealed their pregnancy by gifting a “Promoted to grandma t-shirt” grandma mug, grandma candle, grandma necklace, grandma bracelet and photo album of the pregnant couple.

The future grandmother is taken by surprise as she believes she is opening just a birthday present.

She is overjoyed by the news."