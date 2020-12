Our Lives: 'It's not impossible to be happy' Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:05s - Published 3 days ago Our Lives: 'It's not impossible to be happy' BBC journalist Emma Clifford Bell grew up in Drumchapel, Scotland. She has been back to talk to some of the community about how lockdown has impacted their lives. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources