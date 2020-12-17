Baltimore's New Year's Eve Spectacular Canceled Due To COVID-19 Pandemic



Related videos from verified sources Dive into the holiday spirit with Scuba Santa!



This holiday season, families can dive into the magic of Christmas with a unique underwater experience. Christmas Underwater, returning in its 12th season, is delighting visitors with the world's.. Credit: Localish Duration: 01:39 Published 3 hours ago How To Safely Bring in the New Year



Most people believe how you ring in the New Year is indicative to how you will spend the New Year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has New Year’s Eve’s celebrations looking a little different. Buzz.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:08 Published 10 hours ago Can a 182-year-old-store survive the pandemic?



Small business owners like New York City's 182-year-old Bigelow Apothecary are struggling to cope with the economic challenges caused by the pandemic and many around the country fear the worst is yet.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:53 Published 1 day ago