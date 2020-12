The Packers help the Green Bay Police Department acquire body cameras Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:10s - Published 3 days ago The Packers help the Green Bay Police Department acquire body cameras The Packers help the Green Bay Police Department acquire body cameras 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS YEAR.GREEN BAY POLICEOFFICERS WILL SOONBE EQUIPPED WITHBODY CAMERAS.BUT THE PURCHASELIKELY WOULDN'THAVE HAPPENED..WITHOUT THE GREENBAY PACKERS.NBC 26'S ERICCREST HAS MORE....FOR MORE THAN FIVEYEARS.... GREENBAY'S POLICE CHIEFSAYS HISDEPARTMENT HASBEEN TRYING TOCRUNCH THENUMBERS.... ANDCOME UP WITH A WAYTO AFFORD BODYCAMERAS... FOR ALLOF THEIR OFFICERS..."BUT WE JUSTCOULDN'T AFFORD IT.WE TRIED MANYDIFFERENT WAYSTHROUGH THE CITYTO TRY AND FUND ITAND WE JUST COULDNOT AFFORD TO MAKETHAT KIND OFINVESTMENT."THE ESTIMATED COSTFOR 190 CAMERAS....AND THE DATANEEDED TO STOREALL OF THAT VIDEO...WAS TWO POINTSEVEN MILLIONDOLLARS... IT WAS ANEXPENSE CITYLEADERS HAD ATOUGH TIMEJUSTIFYING.... ATLEAST ON THEIROWN...."IT WOULD NOT HAVEBEEN POSSIBLEHONESTLY TO MOVEFORWARD AS RAPIDLYAS WE'VE BEEN ABLETO DO WITHOUT THEINVESTMENT OF THEGREEN BAYPACKERS."THE PACKERSDECIDED TO HELPWITH THE COST.... BYDONATING 757-THOUSAND DOLLARSTO THE GREEN BAYPOLICEDEPARTMENT...."WE'RE REALLYEXCITED ABOUT NOTONLY HOW THIS ISGOING TO BENEFITOUR POLICEDEPARTMENT BUT THEENTIRE COMMUNITY."MARK MURPHY THEPACKERS PRESIDENTSAYS HIS STAFF ANDPLAYERS WANTEDTHEIR ORGANIZATIONTO DO SOMETHING....IN LIGHT OF THESOCIAL UNRESTACROSS THECOUNTRY.... DUE INPART.... TO POLICEOFFICERS USE OFFORCE...."ONE OF THE THINGSWE TALKED ABOUT ISIT'S GREAT TOPROTEST AND RAISEISSUES BUT WEWOULD REALLY LIKETO MOVE TOPROGRESS.""WE ALSO WANTED TOBE ABLE TO MAKE ANIMPACT AND POSITIVECHANGE."BY HELPING WITH THEHEFTY COST.... THEPACKERS ASSISTED INGETTING THEDEPARTMENTUPDATED TASERS...SQUAD CAMERAS...AND THE DATANEEDED TO STORETHE VIDEO... BUTMORE IMPORTANTLY...THE CHIEF SAYS ITWILL ALLOW HISDEPARTMENT... TOHAVE A MORE OPENRELATIONSHIP... WITHTHEIR COMMUNITY...."IT'S GOING TOINCREASE OURTRANSPARENCY, IT'SGOING TO INCREASETHE ACCOUNTABILITYOF OUR OFFICERSNOT ONLY TO ME, BUTTO THE COMMUNITY."IN GREEN BAY ERICCREST NBC26....GREEN BAY'SPOLICE CHIEF SAID...OFFICERS SHOULD BEWEARING CAMERASBY MARCH.N-B-C 26 IS YOUR