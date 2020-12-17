Tri-State football players sign to colleges on National Signing Day Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 00:47s - Published 1 minute ago Tri-State football players sign to colleges on National Signing Day On Wednesday, National Signing Day, high school football players from around the Tri-State put their commitment on paper to play college ball in 2021. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY WAS NATIONAL SIGNING DAY-- AS FOOTBALL PLAYERS SIGNWITH THEIR FUTURE COLLEGES.THAT WAS "COREY KINER" SIGNINGWITH L-S-U.LA SALLE HIGHSCHOOL HAD FOUR DEFENSIVEBACKS, ALL SIGN WITH DIVISIONONE SCHOOLS -- AND SAINT-XWIDE RECEIVER "LIAM CLIFFORD"SIGNED WITH PENN STATE --WHERE HE WILL JOIN HIS OLDERBROTHER SEAN.HE'S AQUARTERBACK THERE.ive been waitning for this daysince ive been little comingand watching all the guys thatcame before me wathcng thisday.this is a very special daywatching my dreams come trueand doing it with my family.itwas humbling you know? It wasa dream come true. Reallydreams to reality.to see allmy guys do it with me thati've grown up with playingfootball with it wasdefinitely something special.





