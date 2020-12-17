Unemployment shock 12.16.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

Businesses may be shocked when they see their unemployment insurance bills.

Businesses are going to get sticker shock in january when they get their bills for unemployment insurance.

L3: abc 36 news white unemployment sticker shock it could amount to 100 dollars per employee.

State lawmakers told business leaders they hope to make some changes to try to reduce the impact in the long run.

The state has borrowed 865 million from the federal government that will have to be paid back and the state's unemployment fund is about 650 million in the red.

Legislative leaders also said they support safeguards for businesses against lawsuits related to the coronavirus.

That ranges from companies that switched over to make protective gear to companies or put health measures in place.

Leadership said businesses can't really bear any more burdens right now.

"we can't put anymore straw and that camel's back.

There are too many fragile businesses out there that can't afford that."

L3: abc 36 news white unemployment sticker shock the state's chamber of commerce held a day-long discussion with lawmakers on a issues ranging from energy to transportation.