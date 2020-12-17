Oklahoma State Lands 2 For 1 Special At Allen High School

Garland High School Football Player Christopher Guardado Dies On Christmas Day After Accidental Shooting



Rowlett Police are confirming Sunday that the victim of a Dec. 19 accidental shooting was 16 -year-old Garland High School football player Christopher Guardado. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:12 Published 2 days ago

Former Largo High School star Bobby Roundtree continues to inspire after injury



Bobby Roundtree's life changed forever after he suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019, but he's not letting this setback dictate the rest of his life. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:38 Published 3 days ago