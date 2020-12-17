Oklahoma State Lands 2 For 1 Special At Allen High School

Garland High School Football Player Christopher Guardado Dies On Christmas Day After Accidental ShootingRowlett Police are confirming Sunday that the victim of a Dec. 19 accidental shooting was 16 -year-old Garland High School football player Christopher Guardado.
Former Largo High School star Bobby Roundtree continues to inspire after injuryBobby Roundtree's life changed forever after he suffered a spinal cord injury in May of 2019, but he's not letting this setback dictate the rest of his life.
No Shortage Of Fun Despite Texas High School Football Playoffs Happening On Christmas EveNo Shortage Of Fun Despite Texas High School Football Playoffs Happening On Christmas Eve