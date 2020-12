Attorneys Now Plan To Prove Myon Burrell's Innocence Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:20s - Published 2 minutes ago Attorneys Now Plan To Prove Myon Burrell's Innocence Attorneys for Burrell are thinking about their next move now that he was released from prison after spending 18 years behind bars, Reg Chapman reports (2:20). WCCO 4 News At 5 - December 16, 2020 0

