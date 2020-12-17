Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 4 days ago

Superintendent Lee Childress explained how leaders are working to make schools in the district safer after "several incidents that we've had over the last several years".

Corinth School District trying to make schools safer, though not just for coronavirus

Are just a few days away from christmas break.

But that hasn't stopped the coronavirus from having some impacts..

In corinth, five students and three staff members tested positive for the virus within the past two weeks.

But it's not just the coronavirus the school district is worried about.

Wtva's bronson woodruff spoke to the superintendent and joins us now with their new school safety plan.

."

"we want to make sure that we have a safe and orderly learning environment."

And that, superintendent lee childress said, is why the corinth school district is trying to make schools safer.

He said this action is coming after incidents over the past several years.

He explained the school board and administration are having focus groups to share ideas and to get input about ways to improve overall safety at school.

This input is coming from parents, teachers, and from the students themselves.

"then we're asking them in a roundtable- type discussion, to share with us what are their views on safety."

He explained the first meeting was with corinth high school.

The next will be on tuesday the sixteenth with the middle school, and the next night, leaders will meet with the elementary school.

"hopefully we'll come out with some stronger safety provisions that our board can adopt to make sure that we continue to have safe and orderly schools here in the corinth school district."

In corinth, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.