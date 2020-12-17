Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Largest Snowfall In Years is Expected To Hit The Northeast Tonight

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The Largest Snowfall In Years is Expected To Hit The Northeast Tonight

The Largest Snowfall In Years is Expected To Hit The Northeast Tonight

A powerful winter storm that is currently drenching the Southeast will bring snow to the Mid-Atlantic states.

The storm will drop its first snow Wednesday morning from West Virginia to New York.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has projected it could be the city's "biggest storm in several years." The peak of the storm is expected to come later Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Heavy snowfall is projected for areas across the Northeast, CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri said.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

NBC 26 weather forecast

Tonight, we will have cloudy skies and gusty northeast winds up to 30-35 mph with temperatures falling just below freezing. Snowfall will start to move in from the south. Saturday will be a day of..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:39Published
Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast [Video]

Gino Recchia NBC26 Weather Forecast

Tonight will be cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s with a light north wind. Some rain and snow showers are possible Sunday. Right now it looks to be very spotty. High temps will struggle to..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 03:14Published