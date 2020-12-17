Global  
 

First Oregon healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Governor Kate Brown, state health officials, and hospitals in the Portland area streamed live as the first few healthcare workers received doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

During thi- today state hospitals administered the first covid-19 vaccinations to health care workers.

The occasion kicked off at the legacy emanuel medical center in portland.

Governor kate brown says today marks the beginning of the next chapter of the pandemic.

And says the delivery of a safe and effective covid-19 vaccine brings an overwhelming sense of hope to oregonians.

Let's celebrate this very bright moment.

It has been an incredibly challenging year, but with these vaccines, we can finally begin the long steady process of turning the tide on the pandemic."

Another vaccine made by moderna is expected to receive federal approval soon.

Oregon officials estimate there will enough of the two vaccines to initially inoculate about 100-thousand people in the state.

You can learn more about oregon's vaccination plan on our




