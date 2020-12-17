San Mateo County To End Shutdown Holdout When It Joins Stay-At-Home Order
Kenny Choi reports on San Mateo County adjusting after Bay Area hospital region falls under 15% ICU capacity (12-16-2020)
Vaccine rollout for San Diego County seniorsEllen Schmeding, COO of St. Paul's Senior Services, talks to ABC 10News about how the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to San Diego County senior citizens.
San Bernardino County Goes To State Supreme Court Over COVID-19 MeasuresThe county claims Gov. Gavin Newsom has exceeded the authority given to him by the California Emergency Services Act. Suzie Suh reports.
San Diego County vaccination effort continuesHealth care workers at specific San Diego County locations are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.