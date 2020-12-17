Global  
 

Tis' the season for some serious snow in New York

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Snow and icy winds challenged pedestrians and clean-up crews in Lower Manhattan as a winter storm hit New York City on Wednesday, December 16.


