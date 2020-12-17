Winter Storm Gail wallops northeast with heavy snow
Winter Storm Gail moved into the mid-Atlantic and the northeast region with heavy snow on Wednesday, December 16.
Tis' the season for some serious snow in New YorkSnow and icy winds challenged pedestrians and clean-up crews in Lower Manhattan as a winter storm hit New York City on Wednesday, December 16.
The Largest Snowfall In Years is Expected To Hit The Northeast TonightA powerful winter storm that is currently drenching the Southeast will bring snow to the Mid-Atlantic states.
The storm will drop its first snow Wednesday morning from West Virginia to New York.
Winter wonderland appears amid snowstorm in West VirginiaA heavy snowstorm brought at least six inches of snow to eastern parts of the US, including West Virginia and New England.