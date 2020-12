Shawn Mendes can't wait to spend Christmas with Camila Cabello Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 week ago Shawn Mendes can't wait to spend Christmas with Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes is “counting down the minutes” until he can head home for Christmas to see his family, where he will also be spending time with his girlfriend Camila Cabello. 0

