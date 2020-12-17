Fort Wayne residents respond to COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago

Residents tell us whether or not they’re eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

New deaths tonight.

Tonight...more update on covid-19 vaccines.

Fox-55 mallory beard is live in the studio to tell us how fort wayne residents feel about the new vaccination.

And whether or not they're excited to get it.

Mallory?

Yes brianna, i met with local residents today who actually said, yes, they are ready to get vaccinated after the long wait.

Though they've been following protocol, wearing masks, and social distancing...they say they see the light at the end of the tunnel with the new vaccines.

Rebecca good//fort wayne resident "for most of us, i think it's a blessing and i'd be happy to take it...and roll up my sleeve."

Fort wayne resident rebecca good says she understands why health care workers received priortiy covid-19 vaccinations.

But she's ready for it too.

Rebecca good//fort wayne resident "i am over 65, i have asthma and lung conditions, so i especially look forward to being able to take because if i catch covid-19 i'll likely be dead."

Governor eric holcombe today encouraged hoosiers to continue wearing masks and washing their hands.

Governor holcomb "for myself, i will absolutely get the vaccination.

But it won't be until you tell me it's my time.

I'm not cutting in line.

I'm not the furthest thing from a frontline health care worker.

Indiana state health commissioner doctor kristina box says the vaccine will bring relief to hoosiers who have been suffering from the virus for too long.

Doctor kristina box//indiana state health commissioner "while this vaccine is the light at the end of what's been a very long dark tunnel, it will still be a number of months before we can make vaccine available to every hoosier who wants it across our state."

Landscape architect tom cain says he's ready for the world to return to normal.tom cain//fort wayne resident "so, i'm looking forward to the point where we have enough people who are immunized naturally, or preferably immunized and in a safe position to interact with others again."

Tom cain//fort wayne resident cain says the vaccination can benefit those who are willing get it...even if they prefer to wait for the next wave of vaccines for safety.

Tom cain//fort wayne resident "learn from what the scientists are bring us all the time.

That's how we learn and perfect the process."

Approximately two hundred indiana national guard soldiers and airmen received the covid-19 vaccination today at a military base in franklin today.

Select hoosier guardsmen are receiving vaccinations in a u-s department of defense program separate from civilian healthcare workers.

The state of indiana and new york are the first two national guard states to pilot this program for guardsmen who've responded to the fight against covid-19.

Reporting live in the studio, i'm mallory