Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:14s - Published 3 days ago

Michigan doctor admits to using own sperm to father hundreds of babies

A woman says a Detroit family doctor fathered hundreds of babies, which included her.

The woman says she took a DNA test and traced it back to her family's doctor.

Jaime Hall says Dr. Peven, who’s now 104, admitted to fathering her and potentially hundreds of others and says it was a group of doctors who were doing this for decades.