The Yin-Yang Master Dream of Eternity Movie (2021) - Mark Chao, Deng Lun, Wang Ziwen

The Yin-Yang Master Dream of Eternity Movie Official Trailer - The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity will premiere exclusively on Netflix starting February 5, 2021.

Plot synopsis: Every few hundred years a powerful immortal demon awakens.

The four Yin-Yang Masters come together to summon the guardians of the realm and push back the demon.

When one of the Masters is murdered, the other three must find out who is responsible for his death and replace the Master in order to keep the realm safe.

The Princess of the kingdom has her own plans for the demon and its power to grant eternal life.

She and the head of the royal guard conspire behind the Yin-Yang Masters' backs to claim this power for their own purposes.