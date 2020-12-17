Kahlil Saunders signs with Kentucky

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 days ago

The defensive lineman is going to play for the Wildcats.

Kahlil saunders has been waiting for this moment, signing to play football for the university of kentucky... that smile says it all, his entire family was celebrating this acomplishment.

Saunders held it down on grissom's defense this year, getting the tigers to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Saunders says grissom helped get him in to college football shape.

The developed me a lot, now im bigger faster stronger, and i get to play in the sec.

I asked the defensive lineman what sec quarterback is he looking forward to getting after the most... his answer, bo nix.

Congrats kahilil!