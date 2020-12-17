Peyton Higgins signs with Troy

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 days ago

Win a state championship, check... sign with a division one program... check, peyton higgins has had quite the december.

At mars hill wednesday morning, the long time trojan commit made it official.

The mars hill bible football team, and higgins' family and friends watched him sign his letter of intent, and he;s off to play in the sun belt.

The panthers running back and wide reciever holds the state record for kickoffs returned for touchdowns with nine.

Higgins is a hard worker, he's releived signing day is finally year, and he met all his goals for this year.

"it's definitely, it's very special, cause the main goal is to win a state championship and that was my main focus and then to have another goal, to achieve that right after is very special to me."

Higgins left an impression on the entire state with his game the last three seasons... congrats on a fantastic high school career, we'll see