Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Holiday travel: what's expected and urged

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Holiday travel: what's expected and urgedHoliday travel: what's expected and urged

Now at 11.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are at the highest they've ever been in hamilton county and nationwide cases continue to climb making the days leading up to christmas not so merry and bright.

News 12's dorothy sherman takes a look at what's expected and urged for travelers this holiday season.

That's tonight's top local story.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "the hamilton county health department warns of holiday gatherings and some expect travel to be down over the holidays."

Nats with just over a week until christmas day, many travelers make a quick stop at this i-75 rest area as part of their journey heading to be with loved ones for the holidays.

Traveler conshombia mcarthur: "we're just going to hang out with family, play board games."

Aaa expects that between december 23rd and january 3rd there will be 34 million less travelers than last year.

Among tennesseans, they predict travel will be down just over 28 percent.

Aaa spokeswoman megan cooper: "we're really expecting the majority of americans to stay at home.

Right now the cdc is urging people to remain at home for the holidays."

The hamilton county health department considers traveling to see family and friends a high risk activity that should be avoided and warns that the virus can spread from one person to others in just 15 minutes.

Nats while the amount of travelers might dip this year, aaa still expects that 85 million americans might travel.

And for those who have decided to take on a road trip planning is important.

Aaa spokeswoman megan cooper tells me that folks need to do some extra research into the destinations along their route.

Aaa spokeswoman megan cooper: "you want to look for things like mask mandates, travel restrictions, are there testing requirements where you're going?

Are there quarantine requirements where you're going?"

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "the health department adds that pre-travel covid testing is not necessarily a reliable way to keep your or others safe.

They say that if it is done day in advance that strict quarantining would be needed.

In hamilton county, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Planning holiday travel? Check COVID-19 travel restrictions by state

The CDC is advising Americans not to travel over the holidays. But if you plan to, check this list of...
USATODAY.com - Published

The CDC advises COVID-19 tests for holiday travel. 8 do's and don'ts ahead of your trip

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Americans should stay home for the holidays but...
USATODAY.com - Published

United States: Global Solutions, Episode 20: There's No Place Like Home For The Holidays - Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

n this episode of our Global Solutions podcast series, Curtis Chow and Ethan Isaac address the impact...
Mondaq - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Santa Claus receives COVID-19 vaccination in Las Vegas hospital [Video]

Santa Claus receives COVID-19 vaccination in Las Vegas hospital

Santa Claus stopped at the Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas and received the recently approved Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before his upcoming Christmas travel schedule.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Concerns abound about holiday travel during the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Concerns abound about holiday travel during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Christmas holiday is just over a week away and there are concerns about travelers spreading the coronavirus.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 05:16Published
Traffic Tuesday: Plans for holiday travel need to start early this year [Video]

Traffic Tuesday: Plans for holiday travel need to start early this year

People are making travel plans for the holidays.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:51Published