Holiday travel: what's expected and urged

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 8 minutes ago

Now at 11.

Coronavirus hospitalizations are at the highest they've ever been in hamilton county and nationwide cases continue to climb making the days leading up to christmas not so merry and bright.

News 12's dorothy sherman takes a look at what's expected and urged for travelers this holiday season.

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "the hamilton county health department warns of holiday gatherings and some expect travel to be down over the holidays."

Nats with just over a week until christmas day, many travelers make a quick stop at this i-75 rest area as part of their journey heading to be with loved ones for the holidays.

Traveler conshombia mcarthur: "we're just going to hang out with family, play board games."

Aaa expects that between december 23rd and january 3rd there will be 34 million less travelers than last year.

Among tennesseans, they predict travel will be down just over 28 percent.

Aaa spokeswoman megan cooper: "we're really expecting the majority of americans to stay at home.

Right now the cdc is urging people to remain at home for the holidays."

The hamilton county health department considers traveling to see family and friends a high risk activity that should be avoided and warns that the virus can spread from one person to others in just 15 minutes.

Nats while the amount of travelers might dip this year, aaa still expects that 85 million americans might travel.

And for those who have decided to take on a road trip planning is important.

Aaa spokeswoman megan cooper tells me that folks need to do some extra research into the destinations along their route.

Aaa spokeswoman megan cooper: "you want to look for things like mask mandates, travel restrictions, are there testing requirements where you're going?

Are there quarantine requirements where you're going?"

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "the health department adds that pre-travel covid testing is not necessarily a reliable way to keep your or others safe.

They say that if it is done day in advance that strict quarantining would be needed.

In hamilton county, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."