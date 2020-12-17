WXXV Play of the Day: Player-Coach reunion at PRCC

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

The nation's top-ranked inside- linebacker.

- - and taylor... let's stay in the- ju-co ranks, for the w-x-x-v- play of - the day... for my favorite- signing day moment... in the- form of a - player-coach re-union.- former gatorade player of the - year for mississippi tony - brown... who went onto sign wit- south alabama, out of - east central high school... - returning to his home state...- to- play for his former coach seth- smith... at pearl river - community college.- how awesome is this... touchdow- tony brown... who - scored 50 of them as a senior,- with the hornets... en- route to their 4-a south state- championship... is now a- - - - wildcat.

And due to the fact he- red- shirted his first year, at- south...- and gets another year back, due- to covid-19... he - comes to poplarville, with thre- years of eligibility- remaining.- this is one of those kids you - had to see in person... never - saw a set of tail lights.

- -