Starkville assistant living center provides Christmas light tour to residents

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 2 days ago

Every Wednesday of December, the Claiborne at Adelaide provided a Jingle Joy Ride showing its residents the Christmas lights in Starkville.

County are getting out-of-the- house this pandemic to enjoy the holiday lights through a jingle joy ride experience this year.

Wtva's rhea thornton is in starkville where she spoke with residents about the sight seeing tour.

Normally, residents can spend time with family and friends at the claiborne at adelaide for the holiday season and enjoy holiday themed events... but this year, the assistant living center had to find a new way to bring the christmas spirit to its residents.

Cliff mitchener - resident at the claiborne at adelaide: "we're having to adjust to a lot of things and the holidays is one of them."

Cliff mitchener has lived in the claiborne for over two years now... he said the pandemic has made it nearly impossible for him to see the town of starkville, but the jingle joy ride set out to change that... cliff mitchener - resident at the claiborne at adelaide: "being here with an epidemic, we don't get out and visit around much at all so it's a real treat to be able to get out and view what's going on in the city."

The jingle joy ride gave residents a chance to see christmas lights through several neighborhoods along south montgomery... and even enjoy a sweet treat along the way... according to director of activities, jonnie silva.

Jonnie silva - director of activities at the claiborne at adelaide: "we have fresh, homemade hot cocoa provided from our kitchen.

Our wonderful dining staff gives us homemade cookies.

We're singing christmas carols and we're driving by their loved ones house so it gives the family members that opportunity to safely connect with their resident here at the community."

Although it is meant to be a fun experience, silva said staff made all residents wear masks while on the bus and enforced social distancing when seated.

But even with the strict rules, residents like dorothy thomas still cherised the chance to do something for the holiday.

Dorothy thomas - resident at the claiborne at adelaide: "i don't have any family and i just love to be with all the people."

And even with all the changes to their normal holiday routine... both thomas and mitchener are finding a way to be positive this season.

Dorothy thomas - resident at the claiborne at adelaide: "i want to see the lights and all of the decorations and be happy."

Cliff mitchener - resident at the claiborne at adelaide: "we're trying to be joyful even with the epidemic."

So much positivity just radiated from those two... and they will have a chance to ride the bus next week as well for so much positivity just radiated from those two... and they will have a chance to ride the bus next week as well for the last jingle joy ride of the year.

Live in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

In lee county, one local group spent the past year helping the