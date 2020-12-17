Purdue tops Ohio State in Big Ten opener

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 3 days ago

Is back..

Purdue opened big ten play against 20th ranked ohio state this evening ..

The gold and black in pursuit of its first win over a power five conference school this season..

Matt painter talking things over with dj carstenson before the game..

Jaden ivey making a return to the lineup tonight after suffering a foot injury in the first contest of the season..

More from him in a moment..

In the early going..

Trevion williams showing off his passing ability in the post..

The junior finding aaron wheeler underneath..

Purdue takes a four point lead..

The buckeyes come storming back though..

Later in the half justice sueing on the dribble drive..

He pulls up and knocks it down..

That bucket gives ohio state a five point advantage..

Purdue takes over from there..

Williams again... look at this pass to mason gillis..

Purdue building its lead..

Right before the half now..

Good defense leads to good offense for purdue..

Ivey strips duane washington jr..

And he's off on the fast break..

Watch this euro step on the other end..

Great finish from the freshman..

The gold and black take a five point lead into the break..

Purdue won this game in the second half off of hustle points like these..

Sasha stefanovic misses a three..

Isaiah thompson rebounds it and finds eric hunter jr..

The three ball is good!

And williams finishes this win off with an acrobatic finish..

16 points 9 rebounds and 8 assists for the junior..

Purdue wins 67-60 the final score..

Matt painter: you know it was just good to see him have a balanced game.

You know he scored the basketball a little bit for us, he rebounded, i thought he did some good things defensively for us and then obviously like we are discussing now, he did a good job of passing.

Trevion: we fed off each other's energy, we came out in the second half we had energy, we left off the first half we had energy, and we just kept it going from there.

And you know it paid off for us.

Purdue will look to make it three straight wins on saturday ..

The boilermakers to take on notre dame in this year's crossroads at bankers life fieldhouse in indy.

Tip is scheduled for 2:30 p-m.