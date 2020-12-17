Harrison Central football’s Jacobi Moore signs with Mississippi State

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

Now it wasn’t all bad for Mississippi State thanks in part to Harrison Central’s Jacobi Moore who was the first MSU wide receiver to sign his NLI this morning.

