Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 06:26s - Published 4 minutes ago

CBS 2 Asks Mayor Lightfoot How It Was Possible She Didn't Know About Anjanette Young Case Before

Anjanette Young was handcuffed while naked in her own home during a botched police raid in February 2019.

CBS 2 aired bodycam video of it on Monday, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she didn't know about it until the morning after that.

On Wednesday, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov asked her how that was possible.