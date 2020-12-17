CBS 2 Asks Mayor Lightfoot How It Was Possible She Didn't Know About Anjanette Young Case Before
CBS 2 Asks Mayor Lightfoot How It Was Possible She Didn't Know About Anjanette Young Case Before
Anjanette Young was handcuffed while naked in her own home during a botched police raid in February 2019.
CBS 2 aired bodycam video of it on Monday, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she didn't know about it until the morning after that.
On Wednesday, CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov asked her how that was possible.