11pm KY Federal Charges 12162020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
The suspect in the killing of a prominent black lives matter leader in Louisville is now charged with murder and robbery.

Is now charged with murder and robbery.

According to court records..

A grand jury indicted 20-year-old ashton nally today... in the death of 21- year-old travis nagdy..

Who was killed... last month during a carjacking.

As phylicia ashley reports.... nally... had a court hearing on federal charges, yesterday.

--reporter pkg-as follows-- phylicia ashley, reporting: "in court, the step by step details of the shooting and how ashton nally got caught were laid out.

It was revealed before the attempted carjacking nally texted a friend saying he 'planned to hit a lick,' the robbery was planned."

Travis nagdy was shot and killed on nov.

23 on crittenden drive.

Nagdy was warming up his car when police say video footage shows a man they identified as nally approaching and demanding nadgy hand over his car.

Then there was an argument.

Police got a call about shots fired, and when they arrived, they found nagdy had been shot three times.

Video footage from nearby homes, anonymous tips and a pair of glasses left behind after the suspect crashed nagdy's car just a few block away - helped officers connect him to the shooting.

Nally's family members and multiple acquaintances in madisonville, kentucky, where he was arrested, said he admitted to and bragged about shooting and killing someone in louisville.

While in custody an agent testified that nally said quote "its amazing what an anonymous tip can do."

Fbi is still testing dna from swabs from the car and glasses.

That was phylicia ashley reporting.

